Trending Stories
Celebrities

Anna Kendrick Jokes She Hates 'Attention' In Glitter Minidress

Basketball

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Interested In Trading For Russell Westbrook's Former Teammate

Celebrities

'RHOBH' Stars Dorit Kemsley & Garcelle Beauvais Are No Longer Speaking

Celebrities

Ireland Baldwin Flaunts Impressive Tattoos In Stretchy Underwear

Celebrities

Hulk Hogan's Daughter Highlights Size Issue In Bikini

Celebrities

Demi Rose Suns Her Buns In Cheeky Sunbathe

The Richest Surfers In The World

Kelly Slater riding the wave
Gettyimages | Gregory Shamus
Sports
JB Baruelo

Surfing is a surface water sport in which an individual uses a board to ride a wave of water that usually carries them back to the shore. Most people view surfing as a form of relaxation that allows them to temporarily escape the real world and forget about their problems and responsibilities. However, while many surfers only consider it as a pastime, there are actual people who make a huge amount of money while doing the sports that they love.

Here's the list of the richest surfers in the world:

1. Kelly Slater

Kelly Slater holding his surfing board
Gettyimages | Cliff Hawkins

In an article, Tiffany Raiford of Worthly named Kelly Slater as the richest surfer in the world. According to the report, the 49-year-old professional surfer has a net worth of $22 million. Slater was sponsored by Quiksilver, brand of surf-inspired apparel and accessories, for 23 years before he ended ties with the company in 2014.

Aside from being the richest surfer in the world, Slater is also considered the greatest surfer of all time. He's an 11-time World Surf League champion who has the title of both the youngest and the oldest surfer to win the tournament's men's title.

2. John John Florence

John John Florence smiling in front of the camera
Gettyimages | Ryan Pierse

John John Florence earned the second spot on the list of the richest surfers in the world. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Florence has a net worth of $12 million. According to his personal website, Florence's sponsors and brand affiliations include accessories brand Nixon, energy bar brand Clif Bar, surfing gear brand Florence Marine X, Yeti Coolers, surfboard maker Pyzel, fitness tracker maker Whoop, apparel brand Stance, surfboard accessory brand Futures, production company Parallel Sea, outdoor gear company Dakine, and sunglasses brand Electric.

3. Laird Hamilton

Laird Hamlton posing with his surfing board
Gettyimages | Jason Merritt/TERM

Laird Hamilton came in third place on the list of the richest surfers in the world. Hamilton is an American big-wave surfer with a net worth of $10 million. Unlike Slater who has given his undivided attention to surfing, Hamilton has done plenty of things aside from surfing.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 57-year-old surfer is also an action sportswear model, the owner of a clothing line, and has appeared in many television series and movies. Laird came from a family of surfers and the son of Bill Hamilton.

4. Dane Reynolds

Dane Reynolds riding the wave
Gettyimages | Jeff Gross

Reynolds is considered the fourth richest surfer in the world. He reportedly has a net worth of almost $4 million. He endorses big companies such as Channel Islands, Vans, and Quiksilver. Like Slater, Florence, and Hamilton, Reynolds also has a successful surfing career.

However, what makes him stand out among the other richest surfers in the world is that he didn't receive formal training and didn't have a coach. The 35-year-old surfer is known for his "go for broke" style of surfing that includes many experimental and aerial maneuvers.

Latest Headlines

Digisexuality: People Are Falling In Love With Robots, Computer Programs

August 27, 2021

Kaley Cuoco & Pete Davidson To Star In Rom-Com 'Meet Cute'

August 27, 2021

Eminem's Daughter Rocks Skimpy Spandex For Unusual 'Errands'

August 27, 2021

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Could Be Traded To Celtics For Five Players, Two 1st-Rounders & Two Pick Swaps

August 27, 2021

Demi Rose Suns Her Buns In Cheeky Sunbathe

August 27, 2021

'Pitch Perfect 4' Rumors: What Anna Kendrick And The Rest Of The Cast Has Said

August 27, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.