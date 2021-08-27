NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Could Be Traded To Celtics For Five Players, Two 1st-Rounders & Two Pick Swaps

Since dumping Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder, rumors are circulating that the Boston Celtics are searching for a starting-caliber point guard on the trade market. They may have signed Dennis Schroder in the 2021 free agency, but most people don't see him as the long-term answer to the Celtics' backcourt problem.

With a plethora of interesting trade assets, the Celtics are in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal if an All-Star caliber point guard becomes available on the market.