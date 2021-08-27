Trending Stories
Eminem's Daughter Rocks Skimpy Spandex For Unusual 'Errands'

Hailie Jade smiles close up
HailieJade/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Eminem's 25-year-old daughter Hailie Jade was today in "errands" mode, but it wasn't your standard Target run as the influencer showed off a spandex set. Posting for her 2.1 million Instagram followers and via her stories, the PUMA partner showed off a stunning workout look and her rock-hard body, also highlighting the sense of humor she's inherited from 48-year-old rap icon dad Eminem.

Hailie posed from her bedroom with an iced coffee. Her caption explained that the new outfit needed a little work.

Not Your Average 'Errands'

Hailie Jade in denim bikini top and pants
HailieJade/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Hailie makes headlines for charging $$$ for her gym looks. 2021 marked the beauty blogger partnering up with sportswear giant PUMA.

Taking a break from shouting out the label also fronted by Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa, Hailie snapped herself by her pristine and cushion-topped bed as she modeled skin-tight and tan leggings with a matching short-sleeved crop top. Wearing statement dark shades, Hailie matched her eyewear with black slides, also holding her iced beverage.

See The Photo Below

The selfie, drawing attention to Hailie's rock-hard abs, came with the star writing: "Time to run errands. And by errands I mean get the security tag removed from my shirt. wynyk."

Hailie is also fresh from a much leggier look, this as she posed in cut-off shorts and a plunging top from her bedroom to mark the return of pumpkin spice latte season. "Heard pumpkin spice was back so it’s only fair that beanies come out now too, right?! " she wrote.

Scroll For More Photos

Hailie Jade home selfie
HailieJade/Instagram

Hailie, who doesn't post too often, has been making headlines as her updates earn her cash. The Michigan State University graduate was pumped to announce her PUMA partnership earlier this year, posing in a citrus bikini top and denim shorts as she rocked the brand's footwear. She told fans:

"Which do u prefer? dressed up or down (literally 🤣)? thankfully the @pumawomen mayze sneakers go with both because i didn't have much more room in my suitcase 😜 #pumapartner" More photos below.

'Bad*ss Workout Fit'

Returning for a hot pink spandex look as she sat on the floor and tied her shoelaces for a pre-workout shot, Hailie earned herself even more dough, posting and writing: "Now idk about u… but slippin on a bada$$ workout fit can really change the game sometimes #fierce #shemovesus @pumawomen."

Back in 2018, Hailie told Daily Mail her career plans weren't set in stone. While the star has not made it clear she's going for the Insta career, things look all set for her.

