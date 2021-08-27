Trending Stories
Demi Rose Suns Her Buns In Cheeky Sunbathe

Demi Rose close up
DemiRose/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Demi Rose is "sun's out" and buns out, too, as she catches some rays in a dangerous stringy bikini. The 26-year-old model and social media sensation is fresh from another Instagram swimwear snap, one bringing the British beauty flaunting her famous figure and topping up her year-round tan.

Posting from Ibiza, Spain - Demi left the U.K. in July 2020 - the Pretty Little Thing ambassador took a break from fronting the affordable clothing line, with the plunging one-piece look affording fans three eye-popping photos. See them below.

Sun's Out, Buns Out

Demi Rose in tan dress
DemiRose/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Demi, known for her 24-inch waist and killer curves, had it all on show, opening plonked on her front and lounging around a giant oversized couch while outdoors and amid attractive greenery.

The cheeky display in the first snap showed Demi in a frayed straw hat and hot red monokini, one that was better showcased with a swipe right as the Birmingham, U.K. native highlighted her cleavage and struck a goddess sunbathing pose while on her back. "Sun's out," she wrote.

See The Photos Below

Demi, who didn't hide what her momma gave her, closed her eyes as she took in Spain's beating rays, with the final shot showing her folding her leg and once again drawing the eye to her famous assets. The post has now gained over 800,000 likes as Demi's 17.4 million followers rush to send her love.

Instagram is now a lucrative place for the girl who first joined MySpace to escape the school bullies. See how after the snaps, where you can swipe.

New Pretty Little Thing Collection

Demi Rose in strappy dress
DemiRose/Instagram

Demi once came as a Fashion Nova ambassador, switching to the king-pin of fast fashion's rival brand Pretty Little Thing in October 2020. By December of last year, Rose had released her first edit with the label. She now boasts a full-blown collection.

"I am overjoyed to announce my new Collection with @prettylittlething 🧡 Everyone deserves to feel empowered and this collection gives everyone a chance to express that through vibrant elegant pieces so we can all present ourself to the world as our highest selves," she wrote on August 6.

Billboard On Times Square

Shortly after the announcement, Demi updated with footage of a giant Times Square, NYC billboard featuring her. Humbled by the achievement but seemingly also proud of herself, toldthe brunette beauty told fans:

"A moment! Thank you @prettylittlething for believing in me, my vision and bringing it to life. I hope you guys love the collection as much as I do. Tag me if you see me or any pieces you may wear. (girlies) 💕" Demi also influences for brands including BooHoo Man.

