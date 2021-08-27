'Pitch Perfect 4' Rumors: What Anna Kendrick And The Rest Of The Cast Has Said

Will Pitch Perfect fans ever get to see more of the Barden Bellas?

Nearly four years after the latest film of the hit franchise, Pitch Perfect 3, was released, fans of the musical comedy are still hoping to see the cast, including Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine, Brittany Snow, and Elizabeth Banks, reunite.

And, while there has been no official confirmation of a fourth film quite yet, Pop Sugar has revealed that some of the movie's stars have spoken out about the concept, and said they are on board.