Savannah Chrisley Reveals Terrifying Face Accident On Instagram

Savannah Chrisley today bravely shared footage of a painful-looking accident she suffered after attempting a beauty hack. The 24-year-old reality star and SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder updated her stories on Thursday, posting for her 2.2 million Instagram followers and revealing that a scalpel had been involved.

Savannah has had her fans honing in on her face of late, even accusing her of getting Botox and fillers. This photo showed the Chrisley Knows Best star cares about her appearance - and she's willing to show when things go wrong.