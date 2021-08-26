Trending Stories
Ireland Baldwin Flaunts Impressive Tattoos In Stretchy Underwear

Ireland Baldwin close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Ireland Baldwin has been flaunting her ink in skimpy undies and impressing her Instagram followers. The model and daughter to Hollywood stars Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger has been making headlines for denying her latest tattoo is of supermodel Kendall Jenner - the snap 25-year-old Ireland shared recently took in more than just the latest addition, though.

Posting for her 663,000 followers, the blonde stunned fans with a full display of her tattoos, also managing to turn the post into a #influencer one.

Sunday Vibes With Body Ink

Ireland Baldwin in a crop top
IrelandBaldwin/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Ireland is reported to have over 24 tattoos - her latest ink is a "naked lady" one, seemingly bearing a resemblance to Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner.

Posing perched on a wooden seat at the foot of her bed, Ireland sent out her new red locks and her famous 5'11'' frame while in a sporty, stretchy, and matching black underwear set bearing gothic white lettering. She showed off arms covered in ink, plus her famous rose hip tattoo.

See The Photo Below

The eating disorder survivor, who made 2020 headlines for celebrating six years free from anorexia and bulimia, took to her caption, writing: "A Sunday in @badwood."

"I love these shots so much," a fan quickly replied, with another writing: "HOT." On August 15, the model had debuted her "naked lady" and very colorful arm tattoo, writing: "Thank you @parkermidnight for bringing her to life ✨♥️." It didn't take long for the Kendall Jenner comments to come in, though. See the tattoo after the undies snap.

Scroll For The Naked Lady Tattoo

Ireland Baldwin bedroom selfie
IrelandBaldwin/Instagram

Speaking of the vintage-esque inking on her Instagram stories, Baldwin denied that she'd been inspired by Alo Yoga face Kendall, saying the tattoo isn't of Kendall and that it was "actually an illustration that was done in the 60s' and denied it was Kendall Jenner."

"She's beautiful [though] so I'll take it," Ireland added.

August brings another appearance change for Baldwin, though, this as she ditches her signature blonde locks for a redheaded finish - and the change has brought in some endorsement potential.

Getting Paid As Redhead

Smiling and showing off her new strawberry-blonde locks recently, Ireland shouted out Bondi Boost, a haircare brand also fronted by Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin.

"I mentioned @bondiboost a while back and since my last post, I’m a red head and I currently have extensions. This brand was helping strengthen my real hair so much that I felt ready to make a drastic and fun change," Ireland wrote, adding: "I’ve been shampooing and conditioning and treating my extensions with Bondi Boost products and all of it has had the most glorious effect on my hair."

