Lala Kent has opened up on the possibility of trying for another baby, this as daughter Ocean turns five months old. The Vanderpump Rules face and mom of one, giving birth in March 2021 as she and hubby-to-be Randall Emmett become a family, is fresh from speaking out on making that family larger.

Lala spoke on an Amazon Live Conversation with Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant, revealing that bringing a sibling situation for Ocean might happen - but only under certain conditions.