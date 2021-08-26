Kaley Cuoco Delights With Cozy Car Snap

Kaley Cuoco is impressing her 6.9 million Instagram followers with a little cozy car action - and a nod to sweater weather. The 35-year-old sitcom star is fresh from being featured by People, with a photo marking the profile landing on Kaley's Instagram recently. Kaley was all knowing smiles and good looks as she thanked both the magazine and her glam team. She's also been making headlines galore for shooting a new rom-com with SNL face Pete Davidson and expanding her family - not in the way fans might think.