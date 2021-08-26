Gov. Kristi Noem Slams Conservative Writer Matt Walsh For Stooping To 'Horrible Misogyny'

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's popularity has increased amid the coronavirus pandemic, largely because she has pushed back against the federal government's public health measures.

Considered a rising Republican star, Noem is also viewed as a potential 2024 presidential candidate. But some believe the hype is unwarranted.

Conservative podcaster and writer Matt Walsh recently said that people are talking about Noem not because of her political achievements but because she's clearly a "very attractive woman."

Noem is now hitting back at Walsh.