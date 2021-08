Many fans were saddened by the departure of veteran small forward Jared Dudley from the Los Angeles Lakers this summer. In his exit interview in June, Dudley hinted at his desire to return as a member of the Purple and Gold in the 2021-22 NBA season. During that time, most people believed that Dudley and the Lakers have mutual feelings about continuing their partnership.

However, it turned out that the 2020-21 NBA season was already Dudley's final year representing the Purple and Gold.