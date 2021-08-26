Alan Dershowitz Says Joe Biden Has Not Committed Impeachable Offenses

President Joe Biden is sticking with his decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan, despite criticism from both Republicans and Democrats, as well as members of the press.

All U.S. troops, Biden has vowed, will leave Afghanistan by August 31.

Conservatives are not happy, even though Biden is merely following through on an agreement his predecessor Donald Trump signed with the Taliban.

Some prominent lawmakers -- including South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham -- have called for Biden's impeachment.

But has Biden committed impeachable offenses? No, he has not, according to legal expert Alan Dershowitz.