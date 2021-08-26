The Evolution Of OnlyFans & Its Backtracking Of Explicit Content

Launched in 2016, the subscription service OnlyFans was initially imagined as a simple platform for creators -- musicians, YouTubers, fitness instructors -- to post exclusive content for fans.

Over the years, however, OnlyFans became a space dominated by sex workers, who have used the platform to sell sexually explicit photos and videos.

After building its business on the backs of sex workers, OnlyFans announced last week that it would no longer allow sexually explicit material.

This led to backlash from creators and users alike, forcing the company to reverse course.