Former Lakers Kyle Kuzma Talks About Wizards & His Plan To Take Game To Next Level

After four seasons, Kyle Kuzma's journey with the Los Angeles Lakers has finally come to an end this summer. In the earlier weeks of the 2021 offseason, the Lakers included Kuzma in the trade package that they sent to the Washington Wizards to acquire All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook. The Lakers made the blockbuster deal with the hope that pairing Westbrook with LeBron James and Anthony Davis would give them a better chance of returning to the NBA Finals and reclaiming their throne next season.

Meanwhile, for the Wizards, the trade was about getting Westbrook's contract off their books while adding players that complement Bradley Beal.