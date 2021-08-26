What To Expect From 'The Ultimate Surfer,' According To Erin Coscarelli

Erin Coscarelli opened up about ABC's new series, The Ultimate Surfer, during an interview with Hollywood Life earlier this week.

Following the show's premiere on Monday, Coscarelli revealed what viewers can expect to see on the reality series as it continues.

"I think what comes with any great competition reality show is there’s really good reality because you’re in the thick of it. We have cameras literally everywhere — in the air stream, in the ocean scene, in the waves. We are capturing every make-or-break moment and because the stakes are so high, you are seeing people feel the need to pit themselves against each other," she teased.