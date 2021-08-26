NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Would Send Karl-Anthony Towns To Rockets For Package Centered On Christian Wood

Veteran center Christian Wood signed with the Houston Rockets last summer with the hope of helping them fully dominate the Western Conference and contend for the 2021 NBA championship title. However, just when his journey with the Rockets was about to start, their two best players - Russell Westbrook and James Harden - have decided to leave Space City.

Since their departure, rumors have already started to swirl around Wood's future with the Rockets. With Westbrook and Harden gone, some people think that the Rockets are better off trading Wood for assets that could help them rebuild their team.