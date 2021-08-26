Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Interested In Trading For Russell Westbrook's Former Teammate

Celebrities

'RHOBH' Stars Dorit Kemsley & Garcelle Beauvais Are No Longer Speaking

Celebrities

Hulk Hogan's Daughter Highlights Size Issue In Bikini

BuzzWorthy

Florida Man Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend While Dressed As Dinosaur

Famous Relationships

Kanye West Legally Files Name Change Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce

Celebrities

Who Is The Richest 'Shahs Of Sunset' Cast Member?

NBA Rumors: Pacers Could Get Ben Simmons For Malcolm Brogdon, TJ Warren & Two 1st-Rounders

Damian Lillard trying to score against Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has been the subject of trade rumors since the start of the 2021 offseason. After taking most of the blame for their second-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, multiple signs are pointing out that Simmons and the Sixers would be heading into an inevitable divorce this summer.

As of now, Simmons' departure from the Sixers is no longer a matter of if, but when. Despite his shooting woes, several NBA teams have already expressed interest in trading for the former No. 1 pick.

Ben Simmons To Indiana Pacers

Ben Simmons making plays for the Sixers
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

One of the dark-horse trade destinations for Simmons is the Indiana Pacers. In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical trade idea that would allow the Pacers to acquire Simmons from the Sixers.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Pacers would be sending a package that includes Malcolm Brogdon, TJ Warren, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2024 first-round pick to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons. If the trade would push through, Patuto believes it would help the Pacers and the Sixers in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Pacers Get A Young All-Star

Ben Simmons complaining to the referee
Gettyimages | Tim Nwachukwu

Simmons would undeniably be an intriguing addition to the Pacers. His inability to knock down shots from beyond the arc is indeed a major concern, but he remains a solid two-way contributor. Simmons would give the Pacers a young All-Star who is a very reliable scorer, an incredible playmaker, rebounder, and lockdown defender.

Last season, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 assists while shooting 55.7 percent from the field, per ESPN. As of now, there's no doubt that Simmons has a higher ceiling than anyone on the Pacers' roster. If they could help him address his shooting woes, Simmons could be the legitimate superstar that would lead the Pacers back to title contention.

Sixers Add Two New Starters & Draft Assets

TJ Warren and Malcolm Brogdon trying to steal the ball from Jimmy Butler
Gettyimages | Pool

The proposed trade deal would also be worth exploring for the Sixers. By dumping Simmons to Indiana, the Sixers would be receiving two young starters in Brogdon and Warren and two future first-round picks.

Brogdon would immediately fill the hole left by Simmons in the Sixers' backcourt, giving them a new point guard who can space the floor. Warren could cover the Sixers' wing, providing them with a three-and-D player who can score anywhere on the court. A starting lineup featuring Brogdon, Seth Curry, Warren, Tobias Harris, and Joel Embiid would undoubtedly give the Sixers a better chance of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.

Why The Proposed Trade Is Highly Unlikely To Happen

The trade package that includes Brogdon, Warren, and two future first-round selections is undeniably an intriguing offer for Simmons. However, there's a huge possibility for the Sixers to reject this type of proposal. The Sixers may be actively trading Simmons since the start of the 2021 offseason, but they aren't moving him just for the sake of getting him out of the City of Brotherly Love.

In the potential deal involving their second-best player, the Sixers have made it clear to every potential suitor that they are eyeing to acquire another All-Star caliber talent that would complement Embiid.

Latest Headlines

Shark Attack Survivor Bethany Hamilton Stuns On Wedding Anniversary

August 26, 2021

Damian Lillard Answers Question About Leaving Trail Blazers, 'Not Right Now At Least'

August 26, 2021

Kanye West Legally Files Name Change Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce

August 25, 2021

HBO's '100 Foot Wave' Spotlights Surfers Maya Gabeira & Garrett McNamara

August 25, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Slams 'Diet' Suggestion In Sporty Spandex

August 25, 2021

Kylie Jenner Impresses Famous Friends With Dress Hanging Down

August 25, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.