NBA Rumors: Pacers Could Get Ben Simmons For Malcolm Brogdon, TJ Warren & Two 1st-Rounders

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has been the subject of trade rumors since the start of the 2021 offseason. After taking most of the blame for their second-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, multiple signs are pointing out that Simmons and the Sixers would be heading into an inevitable divorce this summer.

As of now, Simmons' departure from the Sixers is no longer a matter of if, but when. Despite his shooting woes, several NBA teams have already expressed interest in trading for the former No. 1 pick.