Damian Lillard Answers Question About Leaving Trail Blazers, 'Not Right Now At Least'

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is one of the NBA superstars who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. The rumors surrounding Lillard have started to heat up when the Trail Blazers were eliminated by the short-handed Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

With their inability to surround him with a title contender, most people believe that Lillard would finally follow in the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Portland.