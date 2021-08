Maya Gabeira and Garrett McNamara are two of the surfers featured on HBO's 100 Foot Wave.

For those who haven't seen the series, it follows the lives of adventurers who hope to find, and ride, the biggest waves of their career.

Understandably, that feat will come with plenty of risk. However, for both of these surfers, they've already experienced devastating, and near-death, injuries and have made it clear that they have no plans to shy away from further challenges of the aquatic sport.