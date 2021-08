Kanye West has officially filed to change his legal name amid his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian. The 44-year-old rapper and Yeezy founder this week filed to have his Kanye Omari West named changed for good, this as he continues to front media outlets for splitting from 2014-married makeup mogul Kim.

Court documents are now showing the Donda rapper as wanting to go with an ultra-short name, and it links into one of his most famous tracks. See the details below.