Gymnast Nastia Liukin Slams 'Diet' Suggestion In Sporty Spandex

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is clapping back at suggestions she's on a "diet," this less than a year after she sparked a high-profile anorexia storm. The 31-year-old former athlete, admitting she's always been "thin" back in 2016, is fresh from firing back at a fan asking her if she's on a "diet," with an Instagram Q&A seeing her deliver her response with an ab-flashing photo.

Nastia, followed by 1 million, updated on Wednesday with a strong response, and it looks like she's done with fans thinking she lives off rabbit food.