Gymnast Nastia Liukin Slams 'Diet' Suggestion In Sporty Spandex

Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is clapping back at suggestions she's on a "diet," this less than a year after she sparked a high-profile anorexia storm. The 31-year-old former athlete, admitting she's always been "thin" back in 2016, is fresh from firing back at a fan asking her if she's on a "diet," with an Instagram Q&A seeing her deliver her response with an ab-flashing photo.

Nastia, followed by 1 million, updated on Wednesday with a strong response, and it looks like she's done with fans thinking she lives off rabbit food.

Asked 'Diet' Question

Nastia Liukin eating pizza
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Scroll for photos. Liukin, who has updated her Instagram while chowing down on pizza and even admitted she snacks on Haribo candy to keep her going, posted a stunning snap, one recently shared as the 2008 all-around champion promotes her new APL sneaker collab.

Posing outdoors, against skies, and in a matching and starry spandex gym set, Nastia stunned fans with her rock-hard abs, wearing a sports bra and leggings, plus her GOLDEN shoe drop. She posed cocking her head to the side.

See The Photo Below

The blonde, big-time showing off her six-pack, had been asked: "Diet?" by the fan. Taking to her caption, she replied:

"Not on a diet and never been on one. Everything in moderation + workout and stay active."

Nastia, last year revealing she always keeps her pantry stocked with Oreos, is regularly targeted over her slender frame. In 2020, it was a fan asking how she feels about "promoting borderline anorexia looking bodies," and that didn't go down well at all as the gymnast clapped back. See how after the photo.

Fires Back In Anorexia Storm

Nastia Liukin in gym wear
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

October 2020 marked Nastia reposting the fan DM and admitting it had left her feeling "triggered" as she posed in a skin-tight dress for a statement selfie.

"If taking pictures of my OWN body — a body that won me many Olympic medals, a body that I push each day to get stronger, a body that God gave me — is inherently promoting anorexia, then honestly, we've gotten to a place in the world where just BEING is offensive," she added.

Have A Cookie If You Want It

Nastia follows a philosophy passed onto her by her Olympic gymnast mother. In 2017, she opened up to Hollywood Life, sharing the thought and saying:

"The biggest thing is to treat yourself, because if you tell yourself you can’t have something, that’s all you’re going to want. I remember my mom always told me, if you want a cookie, have a cookie, just don’t have the whole box! My number one thing is moderation."

While Liukin claims to have had no food issues in her life, 25-year-old gymnast McKayla Maroney has been making headlines for opening up on her disordered eating.

