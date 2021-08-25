Trending Stories
Kylie Jenner Impresses Famous Friends With Dress Hanging Down

Kylie Jenner close up
KylieJenner/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kylie Jenner today took under an hour to impress her celebrity friends with an unusual finish to her dress as she graces the latest issue of Elle Russia. The 24-year-old reality star, assumed to be pregnant with her second child, is fresh from an Instagram update showing off her latest magazine feature, and it was a classy and leggy affair as the Kylie Cosmetics CEO stunned her 261 million followers.

Posing sun-drenched in a spaghetti-strap dress, Kylie wowed the fans - and, it would appear, the celebs.

Latest 'Elle' Cover

Kylie Jenner in snow
KylieJenner/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. They come as Kylie continues to front media outlets over reports she and "Astroworld" rapper Travis Scott are excitedly expecting their second child. The on-off couple already shares 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

The stunning snap showed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posing amid whitewashed walls, outdoors, and backed by fields. Kylie, showing no hint of any baby bump, highlighted her famous figure in a thigh-slit black dress, with one strap hanging well down to reveal a cupped green bra beneath.

See The Photo Below

The mom of one, highlighting her tiny waist and hourglass curves, went fairly minimal on the makeup, also wearing her dark hair scraped back and parted down the middle. Claw-like nails and a hip-placed hand completed the glam feel, with a short caption shouting out: "@elle_russia."

The post has snagged over 2.4 million likes in two hours. It's also garnered likes from singer Chloe Bailey, TikTok star and BFF to Kourtney Kardashian, Addison Rae, plus "WAP" rapper and mom-to-be Cardi B. More photos after the snap.

Pregnant With Baby #2

Kylie Jenner holding Stormi outdoors
KylieJenner/Instagram

Kylie was just 20 when she welcomed Stormi in February 2018, with the arrival breaking Instagram's records for the most number of likes. The Kylie Skin founder, who has not confirmed she's expecting, has been busy launching Kylie Swim, but talk is mostly of her assumed second pregnancy, this coming as fans still try to figure out if she's on or off with Nike face Travis Scott.

Kylie and Travis have been co-parenting Stormi, with lock-down reportedly bringing them closer. Then again, some sources claim it's the opposite.

Sources Suggest A Drift?

Shortly before the pregnancy news, a Hollywood Life source claimed Kylie and Travis aren't anywhere near getting back together.

“Kylie and Travis have been drifting apart for a while now,” they said, adding: “It was difficult with Travis touring for much of their relationship and although Kylie did her best to join him on the road with Stormi, it ultimately took a toll on their relationship. Plus it was challenging traveling with a baby and still focusing on running her business,” the insider explained.

