Lindsey Graham Says Joe Biden Must Be Impeached: 'He's Created The Conditions For Another 9/11'

President Joe Biden's decision appears to be final: All American troops will leave Afghanistan by August 31.

The fact that the Afghan government has fallen so quickly, allowing the Taliban to take over the country, demonstrates how pointless U.S. involvement in the Afghan conflict has been, according to Biden.

Republicans and other critics disagree and claim that the president is making a huge mistake that could endanger American national security.

GOP South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham shares his colleagues' concerns and believes Biden should be impeached.