The Truth About Beef Jerky: How Healthy Is It?

Beef jerky has many advocates who are seduced by its flavor and chewiness, but how healthy is the savory snack?

This meaty treat has become more and more sought after with the rise in popularity of the keto and paleo diets. The fact that it's non-perishable, tasty, portable, and super convenient has turned beef jerky into a preferred munch for many people who are looking to up their protein intake in the pursuit of a healthier lifestyle.

Here's what you should know about beef jerky from a nutritional standpoint.