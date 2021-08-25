Democrats Will Pay Dearly For Joe Biden's Mistakes, Insiders Say

Several Republican strategists told The Hill that the GOP stands to profit from Democratic infighting and Biden's adamant refusal to keep troops in Afghanistan.

"Both of these happening at the same time, it gives two opportunities for Republicans to make sure they’re all on the same page," strategist Doug Heye explained.

With Donald Trump out of the White House, the GOP has struggled to unite. Thanks to Biden, that will no longer be an issue, according to Heye.

All Republicans voted against the $3.5 trillion spending bill and the vast majority have slammed Biden for exiting Afghanistan.