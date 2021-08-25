Jennifer Aniston Says 'The Morning Show' Season Two Is 'Intense And Emotional'

Jennifer Aniston opened up about the upcoming second season of The Morning Show during a recent interview with People magazine.

Following the confirmation of the renewal of the Apple TV+ series for its sophomore season, the 52-year-old actress, who is most known for her roles in Friends, Horrible Bosses, and We're the Millers, said that the upcoming episodes would be "very intense and emotional and complicated" before explaining the thought process that goes into her decisions about taking on new projects.