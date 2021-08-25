Trending Stories
Jennifer Aniston Says 'The Morning Show' Season Two Is 'Intense And Emotional'

Jennifer Aniston smiles with lights behind her.
Gettyimages | Jason Merritt/TERM
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Jennifer Aniston opened up about the upcoming second season of The Morning Show during a recent interview with People magazine.

Following the confirmation of the renewal of the Apple TV+ series for its sophomore season, the 52-year-old actress, who is most known for her roles in Friends, Horrible Bosses, and We're the Millers, said that the upcoming episodes would be "very intense and emotional and complicated" before explaining the thought process that goes into her decisions about taking on new projects.

Jennifer Aniston Nabbed A SAG Award For Her Role In 'The Morning Show'

Jennifer Aniston wears crimped hair beside Reese Witherspoon with short, straight hair.
Shutterstock | 3586184

As fans of the series well know, Aniston has been acting in the role of Alex Levy since the premiere of The Morning Show in November 2019 and nabbed a Screen Actors Guild award in January 2020 for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor.

At the time she was given the accolade, Aniston said that when it came to the filming experience she had on The Morning Show, it felt like "literally about seven months of therapy that covered 20 years of work."

Jennifer Aniston Applauds 'Morning Show' Characters As 'Extraordinary'

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston wear black outfits on red carpet.
Shutterstock | 64736

Continuing on after receiving the Screen Actors Guild Award for her rendition of Levy, Aniston said that she and her co-stars, who include Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell, were able to pull from their own experiences throughout the making of the show.

"Boy did we get to dive deep into our own experiences and our own history and really be able to breathe life into these extraordinary characters," she said during her acceptance speech. "Who knew that emotional breakdowns felt that good."

Jennifer Aniston Has A 'No A--hole Rule'

Jennifer Aniston wears a black sequined dress.
Shutterstock | 564025

Also during her interview with People, Aniston said she has a "no a--hole rule" for new projects, meaning that she is unwilling to work with anyone who is less than nice.

"Life is too short," she explained of her decision to set certain standards for her fellow actors. "[I have a] no a--hole rule. If you're not going to enjoy this process and have fun, sorry, you can't join the party. We're really lucky to get to do what we do."

Jennifer Aniston Used Her Challenging Moments As Inspiration For Her 'Morning Show' Character

Jennifer Aniston wears a leather dress and high heels.
Shutterstock | 673594

Aniston also spoke of the way filming The Morning Show was therapeutic during an interview with the Los Angeles Times in August 2020.

“There have been moments — not to that level of hysteria — but moments of ‘I don’t want to f—ing go here,’ ‘I don’t want to walk out onto the carpet,’ ‘I don’t want to be seen,’ ‘I don’t want to be looked at and everyone’s going to be talking about me and judging me’ ... that’s real,” Aniston said. “I just loved being able to walk into it and lean into it and not be ashamed of it, but actually just ... it was like ... Ooooooooooh."

The Morning Show season 2 premieres on September 17 on Apple TV+.

