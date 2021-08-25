'Shark Tank' Investors Were Skeptical Of Xero Shoes — They Are Being Proven Wrong

Shark Tank has helped dozens of start-ups launch very successful products over the years. But investors have also passed up on some lucrative opportunities.

Xero Shoes was featured on the reality show years ago, with founders Steven Sashen and Lena Phoenix seeking a $5 million evaluation.

They received a $400,000 offer from Kevin O’Leary for 50 percent of the company but declined, deciding to grow their business on their own.

Where are Sashen and Phoenix now and how is Xero Shoes doing today? Find out below.