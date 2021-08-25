Trending Stories
What's Emelia Hartford's Net Worth In 2021?

Emelia Hartford car selfie
EmeliaHartford/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Automotive star Emelia Hartford's 2021 net worth is shooting up. The SAG-AFTRA actress likely has a lot of people Googling just how much cash she has in the bank right now, and her Instagram following is likewise climbing. The 28-year-old YouTuber has everyone hooked with her car skills and good looks, but she's having the last laugh as her profile rises. YouTube is likely the star's highest source of income, where videos can easily top half a million views and many top 1 million. See her net worth below.

Net Worth Climbing

Emelia Hartford in jeans and top
EmeliaHartford/Instagram

Much like fellow car specialist and Netflix face Constance Nunes, things are on the up for Hartford, who has topped 3 million views for her Nissan 240SX video, a vehicleshe upcycled from its then-dump status to a shiny new wheels set. The blonde, who also boasts a merch line called With Love Supply, is also tapping into the trend of branded clothing - manufacturing costs tend to be cheap, with the star netting handsome profits alongside boosting their brand identity and fanbase loyalty.

Scroll For More Photos

Emelia's net worth is quoted as a range, one falling between $1 - $2 million in 2021. The success likely stems from her not abandoning her stamp of identity, despite what might be temptation.

"The car world would be pretty dull if every person who bought a car didn’t experiment with changing things up to improve or tailor to their preferences. Keep the industry alive," she wrote on Twitter. Income also comes in from Hartford's TV roles, which include her 2018 appearance on Redbull TV: Drift Queen and Fastest Car ones on Netflix.

Struggles To See Herself As A 'Role Model'

Emelia Hartford poses from a car
EmeliaHartford/Instagram

Back in March and while smiling outdoors in sweats, Emelia confessed that there's a less-easy side to the fame.

"It’s sometimes hard for me to see myself as a role model, because in my eyes I’m just Emelia," she told fans, adding: "A girl with a camera who likes to work on cars and drive them too. I treat everyone with the respect they deserve- even if they don’t deserve it. I rarely speak out on what it’s like being a female in the industry, because the last thing I’d want to do is acknowledge/ create a divide."

Surrounding Herself With The Right People

A mention of "sponsors" was also made - here, another indicator that Emelia's activities bring in revenue. The much-loved star continued: "And truthfully, I just surround myself with some pretty amazing friends and sponsors who are supportive of me and all my stupid ideas 😉."

In fact, Hartford is now getting chased by the paparazzi. Posing from inside her vehicle and at night earlier this year, she told fans: "Took Phoenix to dinner and had my first paparazzi encounter. Let’s be honest here, it was really for her 😂."

