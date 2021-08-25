What's Emelia Hartford's Net Worth In 2021?

Automotive star Emelia Hartford's 2021 net worth is shooting up. The SAG-AFTRA actress likely has a lot of people Googling just how much cash she has in the bank right now, and her Instagram following is likewise climbing. The 28-year-old YouTuber has everyone hooked with her car skills and good looks, but she's having the last laugh as her profile rises. YouTube is likely the star's highest source of income, where videos can easily top half a million views and many top 1 million. See her net worth below.