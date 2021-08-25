Trending Stories
Celebrities

Anna Kendrick Proudly A 'Tall' In Tiny Minidress

Celebrities

'RHOBH' Stars Dorit Kemsley & Garcelle Beauvais Are No Longer Speaking

Football

Drama Starting To Build Around Cam Newton & New England Patriots

Celebrities

Hulk Hogan's Daughter Highlights Size Issue In Bikini

Celebrities

Who Is The Richest 'Shahs Of Sunset' Cast Member?

Celebrities

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Teases Scheana Shay Relationship Drama

Kacey Musgraves Impresses Fans With Pantless Cookies Shoot

Kacey Musgraves close up
Gettyimages | John Lamparski
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kacey Musgraves is impressing fans - and celebrities - with a no-pants shoot featuring giant chocolate chip cookies. The 33-year-old singer-songwriter and six-time Grammy Award winner was all legs as she posed in a promo shoot for luxury Italian brand Moschino on her Instagram, with the photos taking in quite the appetite as they featured the world's biggest cookies.

Kacey, fresh from announcing her new Star-Crossed album, got the thumbs-up from her followers and even caught a like from 30-year-old Netflix star Jamie Lynn Spears.

All Legs For Moschino

Kacey Musgraves in coat at the subway
Gettyimages | Astrid Stawiarz

Scroll for the post. Kacey's 2.2 million followers saw her lounging around a shaggy blue carpet rug while pulling off major Pulp Fiction vibes and lying on the floor - the black MOSCHINO logo hoodie took care of the brand mention, with the famous legs offering up eye candy for fans.

Snapped with a cookie to her mouth and plenty more strewn around her in the next photo, Kacey went goth-accent babe in tapered boyfriend pants, also wearing a printed white tee and her sleek black bangs for an edgy finish.

Scroll For The Photos

The fun shoot, which also included a video of Kacey biting into a larger-than-life cookie, came with her tagging herself at Cookie Monster's House - the "Follow Your Arrow" hit-maker was even shot twirling around a floor stool made from a giant cookie.

"Crumbs? Don't see any," the amusing caption read, with fans also seeing Kacey flaunting her endless legs in video mode towards the end. Over 59,000 likes have been left, with Kacey announcing that the campaign was for both Moschino and Sesame Street. More after the post, where you can swipe.

Letting Her Taste Buds 'Enjoy Themselves'

Kacey Musgraves with a snow cone
KaceyMusgraves/Instagram

The appetite might have made for eye-catching promo, but Kacey is real as they get when it comes to food. Back in 2014, the Texas native revealed:

"It is torture sometimes trying to eat healthy on the road, but I try my best," adding: "It’s all about balance and still letting my tastebuds enjoy themselves. If there’s a reason to celebrate or I’m somewhere that has some kind of food that I know I won’t be able to resist, then I try to eat lighter all around that. Also, I try to eliminate carbs and most processed foods."

Works Her 'Butt Off' In The Gym

Much like country singer Carrie Underwood and superstar Miley Cyrus, Kacey comes with working out as part of her lifestyle. The singer's trainer Erin Opera - who also trains Maren Morris - revealed to PureWow:

“Kacey has worked her butt off and I couldn’t be prouder of her. We’ve been able to keep her on track with the crazy schedule she’s had over the last couple years,"

“Some workouts that we’ve loved doing that can be done on the bus are Tabatas. I also love turning fitness into a game because why not make it fun but still challenging?” she added.

Latest Headlines

Constance Nunes Shows Off 'Babystang' In Plunging Minidress

August 25, 2021

Are Republicans Done With Donald Trump?

August 25, 2021

Mark Ruffalo Thinks 9/11 Was A Conspiracy

August 25, 2021

Dorit Kemsley Impresses In Bikini For Olly Vitamins

August 25, 2021

818 Tequila: Kendall Jenner Got THIS Business Advice From The Kardashians

August 25, 2021

What's Emelia Hartford's Net Worth In 2021?

August 25, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.