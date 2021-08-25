Are Republicans Done With Donald Trump?

When real estate mogul Donald Trump announced his presidential candidacy in 2015, few believed he would poll well enough to make the debate stage.

But Trump didn't just participate in the GOP primary debates: He crushed his opponents and cruised to a landslide victory in the primaries, and then went on to win the presidency.

As shocking as his 2016 victory was, his defeat against Democrat Joe Biden came as no surprise.

With Biden in the White House and Democrats in control of the U.S. Congress, one question remains: Is Trump losing his grip on the Republican Party?