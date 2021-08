Prior to the death of his father, James, now 27, worked alongside Bill in the miniseries Texas Rising. And, amid a number of other appearances, he decided that he wanted to follow in his dad's footsteps with a career in Hollywood.

Luckily, despite knowing both the bad and the good sides of having a career in the world of entertainment, Bill made it clear to James before his passing that he supported him in all of his future ventures.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly in October 2016, James said his father always encouraged him to follow his dreams.