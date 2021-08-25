Constance Nunes Shows Off 'Babystang' In Plunging Minidress

Constance Nunes is stunning in a plunging floral minidress while showing off her "babystang." The Car Masters: Rust to Riches star and social media sensation is fresh from delighting her 1 million Instagram followers with a fresh update, one bringing in the California native's famous figure, plus her trademark car love. Posting just under a week ago, Constance posed in a slit dress and amid sunlight with a vintage Mustang - the Gotham Garage crew member also hashtagged her Cars by Constance company. Check it out below.