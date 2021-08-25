Constance Nunes Shows Off 'Babystang' In Plunging Minidress

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Constance ups her game overall on social media, with 2021 seeing her unveiled as a spokesperson for clothing giant Guess.

Reminding fans why she comes with a model status, Nunes was snapped by a cute and black Mustang as she posed all doll-like with a folded leg and while in high heels. Fans saw her in a balconette-style and plunging red-and-black dress - while it was floor-length, the thigh-grazing number proved a mini in its finish.