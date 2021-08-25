Jordyn Woods & Karl Anthony-Towns 'Solid' Amid Cheating, Marriage Rumors

The happy couple has seen their share of ups and downs. Earlier this spring, rumors that Karl was cheating on Jordyn began swirling after the Instagram account Gossip of the City shared a screenshot of an alleged amorous conversation between the athlete and a mystery woman.
Both Jordyn and Karl clapped back at the rumors on Twitter.
"So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs and y'all believe it," wrote Jordyn.
At the same time, Karl stood up for his relationship with Jordyn, hinting that he might be ready to propose.
"So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I'm gonna waste my energy with anyone else?" he tweeted. "Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger."
Since then, fans have been speculating that the two might be getting hitched soon, with one Cheat Sheet report stating that Karl is ready to take the relationship to the next level.
“Once things get back to normal, he’s going to get engaged to her and they are going to work towards marriage because she means that much to him," revealed a source. "She has been his rock the last few months and that is something he will never forget and forever cherish.”