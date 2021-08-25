Jordyn Woods & Karl Anthony-Towns 'Solid' Amid Cheating, Marriage Rumors

Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony-Towns are more in love than ever. The 23-year-old model and the Minnesota Timberwolves center, 25, have recently celebrated their one-year anniversary and things couldn't be going any better for the happy couple.

However, although the two definitely seem like a match made in heaven, their relationship has been fraught with all kinds of rumors ranging from cheating allegations to possible wedding bells in their immediate future.

Here's what we know about Jordyn and Karl's relationship so far.