818 Tequila: Kendall Jenner Got THIS Business Advice From The Kardashians

Kendall Jenner attends the screening of 'Girls Of The Sun' during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.
Gettyimages | Gareth Cattermole
Health & Lifestyle
Alexandra Lozovschi

Just three months after breaking into the business world, Kendall Jenner's tequila brand, 818, is already a formidable success. Named after her San Fernando Valley area code, the label has sold more tequila in the first two months than it was expected to sell in the first two years, The Inquisitr recently reported.

While Kendall is thrilled with her company's incredible triumph, the 25-year-old entrepreneur remains humble and credits her team of professionals for the spectacular results. In a recent interview with Elle, she also talked about the tremendous inspiration her famous family has been in her new venture.

Here's what she learned from the Kardashians about going into business.

Kylie Jenner's Business Advice For Kendall's 818 Tequila

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend an intimate dinner hosted by The Business of Fashion in 2018.
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris

When Kendall first started out her foray into business four years ago, the supermodel and reality star had one goal in mind: to make a tequila that everyone can enjoy.

“I’ve been a huge tequila lover for several years now,” Kendall told Elle. “After trying different types, I wanted to make one meant for enjoying with family and friends.”

While Kendall followed her heart and instinct as she set out to achieve her dream, she also got some precious business advice from her younger sis Kylie Jenner, who runs the Kylie Cosmetics beauty empire and was famously named the youngest self-made billionaire at 21.

“Kylie has so much experience with creating a community of people that love her products and brand — and she enjoys engaging with them and creating new ideas for them to be excited about," said Kendall.

"She told me to think about our 818 drinkers and consumers, and to put them first in our planning. That’s a North Star we have held up.”

The Kardashian Women Have Been An Inspiration For Kendall Jenner

Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner at a Cosmopolitan event.
Shutterstock | 564025

The Kardashian-Jenner clan provided plenty of role models for Kendall when it came to making it big into business. Kim Kardashian helms two successful businesses, KKW Beauty and SKIMS, Kourtney Kardashian runs the Poosh lifestyle platform, while Khloé Kardashian co-founded the Good American clothing line.

Naturally, her siblings' success inspired Kendall to pursue her own big break and taught her a thing or two about becoming an entrepreneur.

“My family is full of strong women. Watching what they have accomplished has taught me so much about perseverance, dedication, and diligence," she told Elle.

"They work incredibly hard and take all of their work seriously — even when they experience setbacks, they push through. That has definitely impacted my approach to my own business.”

Kendall Jenner Credits Her Team For 818 Tequila's Success

Kendall Jenner holds up two bottles of 818 tequila to her face in a restaurant.
Kendall Jenner | Instagram

Kendall poured all of her passion into her tequila but she's the first to acknowledge the huge contribution her team of hired professionals has had to 818's success.

To make sure her brand kicked off in the right direction, she appointed David Yan Gonzalez as the creative director of 818 Tequila, whose experience and background in tequila making go back three generations.

The young entrepreneur says the secret to her business success is teamwork.

“It’s important to have a strong point of view, and also hire the best people. There’s always more to learn.”

Watch David explain how 818 tequila is made in this video.

818 Tequila Is Going International In 2022

Kendall Jenner poses with a tray of tequila at the 818 launch party.
Kendall Jenner | Instagram

It's clear that Kendall knows what she's doing -- the fact that 818 Tequila is now gearing up to expand internationally stands proof.

Described as "hand-crafted tequila" from Jalisco, Mexico, the drink will be rolling out in other North American countries in the first half of 2022, followed by Europa and Asia, The Spirit Business reports.

“If you think of urban centers, you know, you can imagine we’ll end up in places like London and Hong Kong, and then also across the south of France – generally places where luxury wines and spirits are consumed,” Mike Novy, chief executive of 818 Tequila, said in a statement. “That’s our general strategy.”

As for Kendall, she hopes her journey will inspire other women to go into business.

“I’m excited to step into the spirit industry, which has historically been male-dominated. Hopefully, I can inspire other women to become founders or work in the same field, which definitely needs more female representation.”

