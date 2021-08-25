818 Tequila: Kendall Jenner Got THIS Business Advice From The Kardashians

Just three months after breaking into the business world, Kendall Jenner's tequila brand, 818, is already a formidable success. Named after her San Fernando Valley area code, the label has sold more tequila in the first two months than it was expected to sell in the first two years, The Inquisitr recently reported.

While Kendall is thrilled with her company's incredible triumph, the 25-year-old entrepreneur remains humble and credits her team of professionals for the spectacular results. In a recent interview with Elle, she also talked about the tremendous inspiration her famous family has been in her new venture.

Here's what she learned from the Kardashians about going into business.