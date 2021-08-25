NFL Rumors: Nick Foles Eyed As Temporary Replacement For Dak Prescott As Cowboys Starting QB

The Cowboys may currently have Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush, and Ben DiNucci as backup quarterbacks but as of now, none of them have done something to prove that they are ready for the starting role. So far, rumors have started to circulate that the Cowboys are searching for a quarterback who could serve as insurance in case Prescott won't fully recover from his shoulder injury.

According to Matthew Postins of Sports Illustrated, one of the potential trade targets for the Cowboys is veteran quarterback Nick Foles of the Chicago Bears.

"The Cowboys have to consider working the phones this week to see if they can facilitate a trade for a veteran quarterback, if they covet one they’re concerned won’t hit the waiver wire," Postins wrote. "Chicago’s Nick Foles is a likely target of a trade like this, for somebody."