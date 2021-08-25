NFL Rumors: Nick Foles Eyed As Temporary Replacement For Dak Prescott As Cowboys Starting QB

The Dallas Cowboys are currently facing a huge dilemma regarding their starting quarterback position. Just when every thought that he's already ready to return to action after recovering from a serious leg injury he suffered last season, Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott is again dealing with another health issue. Weeks before the 2021 NFL season officially begins, it was revealed that Prescott was suffering from a shoulder injury.
Prescott may be showing a massive improvement with his rehabilitation, but his status in the regular season remains in limbo.