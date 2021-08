Since being selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson continues to impress in the league. The BYU product is yet to play his first official NFL game, but he's already getting the attention of fans, analysts, and retired football players with his performance in the preseason.

In Week 2 of the 2021 NFL Preseason, NFL analysts revealed the grades that they gave to Wilson and other players from the 2021 NFL Draft class.