Sutton Stracke's New $5.35M House Is A Symbol Of Her Independence

For Stracke, turning over a new leaf was important enough to spark massive renovations of her new Bel Air manse.

"[I] bought a house, and it's crazy, and I think it really, like, released something in me," she told RHOBH castmate Erika Girardi back in May. "I mean, [my former] house was symbolic of like my marriage and dependence, and now it's gone."

Stracke explained that she decided to give her home a complete makeover because "it's hard to check all of your boxes off" when house shopping.

Of the major building project, Stracke said in an interview: "This is the first time I've ever done anything like this on my own. But I'm 49 years old. I'm ready for this."

Watch her detail her plans for the new home in the renovation video below.