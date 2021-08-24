NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Form 'Big 3' Of Collin Sexton, Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis

Since being selected as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic continues to impress everyone in the league. In just three years of playing, the Slovenian superstar is already considered as one of the best active players in the NBA. Unfortunately, despite his explosive performance almost every night, the Mavericks are still not viewed as a legitimate title contender in the Western Conference.

If they want to have a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next season, the Mavericks should strongly consider adding another superstar to their roster.