NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Form 'Big 3' Of Collin Sexton, Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis

Collin Sexton going for a reverse layup
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Since being selected as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic continues to impress everyone in the league. In just three years of playing, the Slovenian superstar is already considered as one of the best active players in the NBA. Unfortunately, despite his explosive performance almost every night, the Mavericks are still not viewed as a legitimate title contender in the Western Conference.

If they want to have a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next season, the Mavericks should strongly consider adding another superstar to their roster.

Collin Sexton To Mavericks

Collin Sexton waiting for the ball at the free-throw line
Gettyimages | Dave Reginek

In a recent article, Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network created a list of players that the Mavericks could target on the trade market. These include young point guard Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sexton has been the subject of various trade rumors in the past months.

The Cavaliers may not be actively trading him right now but after they decide not to give him a massive contract extension, most people believe that Sexton's days in Cleveland are already numbered.

Collin Sexton Would Fit Nicely Alongside Luka Doncic

Collin Sexton going for a running shot
Gettyimages | Jason Miller

If the Cavaliers are willing to trade Sexton at a reasonable price, the Mavericks should immediately grab the opportunity to add him to their roster. As Teape noted, the successful acquisition of Sexton would help the Mavericks ease the loads on Doncic's shoulders in terms of scoring, playmaking, and ballhandling.

"Collin Sexton would be a great fit alongside Doncic in the Mavericks’ backcourt," Teape wrote. "He has some shortcomings as a playmaker, but his ball-handling ability is exactly what they would be looking to pair with their Slovenian superstar."

Mavericks Form Own 'Big Three' In Dallas

JB Bickerstaff telling the play to Collin Sexton
Gettyimages | Jason Miller

Sexton would be an incredible addition to the Mavericks. He would give them a prolific scorer, playmaker, rebounder, and floor-spacer. Last season, the 22-year-old point guard averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

It would still take time for Sexton to familiarize himself with the Mavericks' system but if he, Doncic, and Kristaps Porzingis grow together and build good chemistry, a new "Big Three" could rise in Dallas next season.

Collin Sexton Joins A Playoff Contender

Sexton may not have shown a strong indication that he's no longer happy with the Cavaliers, but he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of forming the Mavericks' "Big Three" with Doncic and Porzingis in the 2021-22 NBA season. Instead of wasting another season on a rebuilding team like the Cavaliers, teaming up with Doncic and Porzingis in Dallas would give Sexton a realistic chance of playing in the playoffs and contending for the 2022 NBA championship title.

If he plays well in Dallas next season, it won't be a surprise if the Mavericks decide to reward Sexton with a huge contract in the 2022 offseason.

