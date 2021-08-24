NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Interested In Trading For Russell Westbrook's Former Teammate

After failing to defend their throne in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers became more aggressive in upgrading their roster this summer. In the early weeks of the 2021 offseason, the Lakers made multiple roster moves, acquiring Russell Westbrook via a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards and signing Kendrick Nunn, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, Wayne Ellington, Carmelo Anthony, Kent Bazemore, and Trevor Ariza in 2021 free agency.

With their improved roster, it's no longer surprising that the Lakers are once again considered as one of the heavy favorites to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.