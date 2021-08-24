'The Conjuring' House's Current Owners Claim Home Is Still Haunted

During their time in the home, the Perron family called on paranormal experts Ed and Lorraine Warren to investigate in hopes of being able to eradicate any evil spirits. Instead, Carolyn actually seemed to become possessed amid a seance of the property, speaking in tongues and floating into the air.
Despite the scary happenings of the home, Cory and Jennifer were sold on the idea of buying it.
“Eight-and-a-half acres, a river in the back and a pond, it’s so serene down there, never mind the story behind the house, it’s a beautiful home,” he insisted.
Still, when it comes to the lurking spirits, they don't seem to have any plans to leave.
“Footsteps, knocks, we’ve had lights flashing in rooms … And when I say lights flashing in rooms, its rooms that don’t have light in there to begin with," Cory shared with the New York Post.
“We’ve had a few moments in here that have made us jump a bit,” he added. “We’ve had doors open on their own, footsteps, disembodied voices, electronic voice phenomena, and some awesome spirit-box sessions."