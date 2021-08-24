'The Conjuring' House's Current Owners Claim Home Is Still Haunted

According to the report, Bathsheba, the main spirit in the Conjuring home, caused trouble for the family.

“Whoever the spirit was, she perceived herself to be mistress of the house and she resented the competition my mother posed for that position,” said Andrea Perron, the oldest daughter.

At one point, Carolyn said she felt a terrible pain in her leg, only to look down and find that she was bleeding.

As for who Bathsheba actually was, her full name was Bathsheba Sherman and she was believed to have lived in the home in the mid-1800s.

After reportedly practicing witchcraft, some believe the woman actually murdered a local infant amid a Satanic ritual by taking a needle to the brain. That said, she was never convicted of the crime.