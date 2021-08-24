‘The Ultimate Surfer’ Star Erin Coscarelli On 'First Impression' Of Contestants, Surf Ranch

Erin Coscarelli is opening up about her new gig as one of two commentators of ABC's The Ultimate Sufer.

While speaking to Hollywood Life on August 23, Coscarelli, who will be featured alongside fellow commentator Joe Turpel and host Kelly Slater, revealed what drew her to the project before sharing her first impression of the cast and dishing on the location of the recently-premiered reality show.

"Well, it really appealed to me because I grew up in SoCal. I’m originally from Pasadena but every summer my parents would want a beach house somewhere either in San Clemente, Capo Beach, Newport, and it was the best moments of my childhood just being in the water," Coscarelli explained.