‘The Ultimate Surfer’ Star Erin Coscarelli On 'First Impression' Of Contestants, Surf Ranch

TV
Lindsay Cronin

Erin Coscarelli is opening up about her new gig as one of two commentators of ABC's The Ultimate Sufer.

While speaking to Hollywood Life on August 23, Coscarelli, who will be featured alongside fellow commentator Joe Turpel and host Kelly Slater, revealed what drew her to the project before sharing her first impression of the cast and dishing on the location of the recently-premiered reality show.

"Well, it really appealed to me because I grew up in SoCal. I’m originally from Pasadena but every summer my parents would want a beach house somewhere either in San Clemente, Capo Beach, Newport, and it was the best moments of my childhood just being in the water," Coscarelli explained.

Erin Coscarelli Is Excited To Work With Kelly Slater

Erin Coscarelli stands on a blue carpet with the 'Ultimate Surfer' cast.
Gettyimages | Jon Kopaloff

"This opportunity came about where they needed somebody with not super extensive surf knowledge but someone that could kind of relate to what the fan is watching on TV," she continued.

Coscarelli is also thrilled about working with Slater, who is arguably the most famed surfer of all time.

"Hello, Kelly Slater! You jump at that opportunity. I think I am one of the cooler cousins now because I get to work with Kelly Slater. All of my cousins are big surf fans, and they surf themselves," she explained.

The 'Ultimate Surfer' Cast Was Far From Guarded

Erin Coscarelli wears a Rolling Stones T-shirt and black boots.
Shutterstock | 564025

As for the cast of The Ultimate Surfer, Coscarelli applauded their candidness.

"The walls came down pretty quickly, and that’s what I hope America will see is each surfer has their own reason for being there. Whether it’s the young guy looking to gain some experience and is maybe a little in over their head, or there was a Puerto Rican who was representing his home country and was on the older side... When I first got a chance to meet these surfers, it was like hearts on their sleeves," she recalled.

The 'Ultimate Surfer' Cast Was Determined To Win

Erin Coscarelli wears a purple jumpsuit and gold belt.
Gettyimages | Frederick M. Brown

"They were so excited to be there," Coscarelli continued of the cast. "They were the synergy behind the show. They gave all of us life because the conditions were so hard to be at the Surf Ranch. It was so hot. It was like triple digits. We all were wearing masks unless we were on a camera. Literally, Joe had to have an ice bucket. I think I have pictures of it. The surfers were great about it. I mean, the stakes and what was on the line were so great and so desirable for these amateurs to be able to get a ticket to the pro tour that they were coming in hot, pun intended. They were willing to do anything to try to get the ultimate prize in the end."

Erin Coscarelli Was Blown Away By Surf Ranch

Erin Coscarelli stands on a blue carpet with the 'Ultimate Surfer' cast.
Gettyimages | Emma McIntyre

When Coscarelli was asked for her reaction to seeing Surf Ranch, which is seven football fields long and the location of the new series, for the first time, the commentator said it was "insane."

"I mean, after my jaw got picked up off of the floor and I was able to sort of gather myself, the Surf Ranch is hard to even describe. Pictures don’t do it justice. You just kind of have to be there. I think the show will actually do a good job at giving you a feel of the landscape of what it’s like," she shared.

The Ultimate Surfer airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 10/9c on ABC.

