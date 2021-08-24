Joe Biden Approval Rating Craters In New Poll

President Joe Biden's approval rating held remarkably steady for months, even as he continued to face criticism and attacks from Republicans.

Biden's handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has attracted scrutiny as well, with politicians on both sides of the aisle slamming the administration for allegedly failing to evacuate Americans and American allies on time.

The press has not been too kind to the president either, painting his decision to withdraw the troops as controversial and deeply misguided.

All of this has had an impact on Biden's approval rating.