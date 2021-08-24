Donald Trump Asks Judge For Preliminary Injunction In Lawsuit Against YouTube

Former President Donald Trump filed in July class-action lawsuits against technological giants Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

The tech giants banned Trump from their platforms for allegedly inciting violence that led to the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, when a group of rioters violently stormed the building in a failed attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The former president maintains that he is not guilty of incitement and apparently believes that YouTube should immediately reinstate his account.