Best NFL Tailgate Party Destinations

The start of the football season kicks off another important tradition for NFL fans all over the country: tailgating.

While many will argue that the trick to a great tailgate party is location, it's equally true that you can have an amazing time wherever you are so long as you've got good food, refreshing beer and you're cheering for your favorite team.

Nevertheless, some NFL stadiums across the United States are notorious for their epic tailgates, for which hardcore football fans love traveling every season. Let's check them out.