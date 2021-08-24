Drama Starting To Build Around Cam Newton & New England Patriots

New England Patriots veteran quarterback Cam Newton is set to be on the sideline for days due to, what the team described, as a "misunderstanding." Citing an official statement released by the Patriots, Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston revealed that Newton won't be allowed to attend practices on Monday and Tuesday as well as a joint practice session with the New York Giants on Wednesday after failing to follow the NFL-NFL Players Association COVID protocols when he left New England to receive medical treatment.