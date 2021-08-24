Coronavirus Pandemic's Impact On Mental Health Alarms Experts

The coronavirus pandemic has forced millions around the world to self-isolate, maintain social distance, and wear marks.

Though public health measures have helped slow down the spread of COVID-19, isolation and constant fear have had an impact on many people's mental health and overall well being.

With the new, highly-contagious Delta variant spreading rapidly across the world, governments may have to impose stricter policies and resort to issuing lockdown orders once again.

What do experts have to say about the implications of COVID-19 for mental health? Read below.